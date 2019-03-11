WhatsApp says it will ban phone numbers found to be using clone versions other than the official version.

In its FAQ section, the messaging platform dropped the warning message to users violating its terms and conditions by using the modded version of the app.

The message reads, “If you become banned, you'll receive the following message from within WhatsApp:

"Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help. Be aware that we ban accounts if we believe the account activity is in violation of our Terms of Service.

"Please review the “Acceptable Use of Our Services” section of our Terms of Service carefully to learn more about the appropriate uses of WhatsApp and the activities that violate our Terms of Service."

WhatsApp says users may not get notification warning.

WhatsApp MOD is a fake version of the original WhatsApp Messenger that allows users to hide the double blue check or last connection time. The MOD version is more likely to be hacked, leaving users’ private data exposed.