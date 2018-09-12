Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall, according to the latest prediction

Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall, according to the latest prediction

The National Hurricane Center updated the predicted track of Hurricane Florence at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The eye of the storm is due to make landfall south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday, though the track could change. Its effects will be felt well before then.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
  • Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
    Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.  Google/Business Insider   « less
    » more
  • Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm will hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
    Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm will hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.  Google/Business Insider.   « less
    » more
  • Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, updated at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm is expected to hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, though the track could change.
    Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, updated at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm is expected to hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, though the track could change.  Google   « less
    » more
  • null
    null  Google  
Image
  • Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.  Google/Business Insider  
  • Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm will hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.  Google/Business Insider.  
  • Google's Crisis Map displaying the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, updated at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The line indicates the storm is expected to hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, though the track could change.  Google  
  • null  Google  
Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. play

Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.

(Google/Business Insider)
  • Hurricane Florence is surging toward the US and is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds to the Carolinas starting Thursday.
  • The latest update from the National Hurricane Center, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, shows the eye of the storm meeting land at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.
  • The track is not certain and is subject to change.
  • Read Business Insider's full hurricane coverage here.

Hurricane Florence is approaching the US and could cause "catastrophic" flooding with a combination of up to 40 inches of rain and a 13-foot storm surge.

The eye of the storm is due to meet land near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm's force, however, will be felt well before then. The NHC predicts that tropical storm conditions will be felt along the coast starting Thursday morning, with hurricane conditions coming late Thursday or early Friday.

Florence will hover just offshore for more than 24 hours, the prediction said, before the eye crosses the shoreline, which is the technical definition of landfall.

The NHC's latest prediction, published 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, indicates that the eye of the storm is expected to hit the coast just south of the popular resort town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in Surfside Beach.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a popular vacation destination. play

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a popular vacation destination.

(AP)

The track has shifted more than 130 miles south since advisories on Tuesday, which suggested the most powerful part of the storm could make landfall in North Carolina at either Swansboro or Sneads Ferry.

The National Hurricane Center's predictions are still subject to change, and the track of the storm's center, seen in the map below, could shift significantly.

The center predicts only a few fixed points where it believes the storm will be, and the rest of the track is created by drawing straight lines between them. The likely destination of the storm is usually expressed as falling within a wider cone to reflect this uncertainty.

null play

null

(National Hurricane Center)

Read more on Hurricane Florence:

Top 3

1 Tech MTN is dragging the Nigerian government to court over a multi...bullet
2 Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall,...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Apple took another subtle jab at Facebook during its iPhone XS event
null
Tech There were two major no-shows at Apple's big iPhone event (AAPL)
null
Tech Here’s everything that happened at Apple’s huge iPhone launch event (AAPL)
iPhone XR
Tech Here's where and when to preorder the new iPhone XS and XR (AAPL)