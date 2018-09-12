Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall, according to the latest prediction

news

Hurricane Florence is surging toward the US and is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds to the Carolinas starting Thursday.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, shows the eye of the storm meeting land at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday.

The track is not certain and is subject to change.

Read Business Insider's full hurricane coverage here.

Hurricane Florence is approaching the US and could cause "catastrophic" flooding with a combination of up to 40 inches of rain and a 13-foot storm surge.

The eye of the storm is due to meet land near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm's force, however, will be felt well before then. The NHC predicts that tropical storm conditions will be felt along the coast starting Thursday morning, with hurricane conditions coming late Thursday or early Friday.

Florence will hover just offshore for more than 24 hours, the prediction said, before the eye crosses the shoreline, which is the technical definition of landfall.

The NHC's latest prediction, published 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, indicates that the eye of the storm is expected to hit the coast just south of the popular resort town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in Surfside Beach.

The track has shifted more than 130 miles south since advisories on Tuesday, which suggested the most powerful part of the storm could make landfall in North Carolina at either Swansboro or Sneads Ferry.

The National Hurricane Center's predictions are still subject to change, and the track of the storm's center, seen in the map below, could shift significantly.

The center predicts only a few fixed points where it believes the storm will be, and the rest of the track is created by drawing straight lines between them. The likely destination of the storm is usually expressed as falling within a wider cone to reflect this uncertainty.

Read more on Hurricane Florence: