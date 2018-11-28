Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here's what Sergey Brin's resume looked like back in 1996, two years before he cofounded Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech Here's what Sergey Brin's resume looked like back in 1996, two years before he cofounded Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google cofounder Sergey Brin was pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford two years before Google was born.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Google cofounder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin. play

Google cofounder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin.

(Ruben Sprich/Reuters)

These days, Sergey Brin is one of the wealthiest and most powerful people in tech.

But back in 1996, Brin was a lot like any other Ph.D. candidate — on paper, at least.

Brin's resume, which was last updated more than 20 years ago, is still available online. At the time Brin made it, he was working toward completing his Ph.D. at Stanford University.

Brin is now worth $43.6 billion and serves as president of Google parent company Alphabet, but in the early days, he was more focused on making an algorithm for personalized movie recommendations, or finding a way to automatically detect cases of copyright infringements.

Here's Brin's resume:

null play

null

(Stanford University)

null play

null

(Stanford University)

Brin was no slacker — he had five internships in three years and had already been published twice — but is somewhat lacking in the style department. Plus, there's a grammatical error in the "Movie Ratings" section:

null play

null

(Stanford University/Business Insider)

But perhaps more interesting than the resume itself is Brin's objective, which he hid in the document's HTML coding. You can see it for yourself by right-clicking on the webpage itself and selecting "View Page Source."

null play

null

(Stanford University)

Brin more than delivered on the objective. He got married to his former wife, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, on a sandbar in the Bahamas; collectively purchased eight private jets with former Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt and Google cofounder Larry Page; employs a yacht captain and personal shopper; and is currently working on a secret quest to build a giant airship.

Lisa Eadicicco contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Top 3

1 Tech Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africabullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Mark Zuckerberg humiliated by international lawmakers for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech This beautiful $300 security camera can recognize faces and keep track of your kids — and it's backed by some of the biggest names in tech
CVS Health's president and CEO, Larry Merlo.
Tech CVS officially completed its $70 billion deal with Aetna almost a year after it was announced, creating a new kind of healthcare company (CVS, AET)
A fake tombstone.
Tech This tool lets you bequeath your Google account to a trusted person when you die — here's how to set it up
null
Tech This $610 million real estate company doesn't have an office for its 13,000 agents and staff — instead, everybody works from this completely virtual island (EXPI)
X
Advertisement