Here's what Just Capital's CEO presented at IGNITION 2018 about investing in companies 'for good'

Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker gave a presentation on investing in "good" companies at Business Insider's IGNITION 2018 conference on Tuesday.

Whittaker shared ways that investors could put their money into companies that are "ethical, honest, and fair" using Just Capital's rankings.

The presentation, titled "The Business Case for Being JUST," can be seen in full below.

This article is part of Business Insider's series on Better Capitalism.

There's investing in a company to get a profit, and then there's investing in a company to make an impact — but Martin Whittaker, CEO of the nonprofit Just Capital, says it's possible to put your money in companies that do both.

That's the idea behind Just Capital's rankings of companies that are "ethical, honest, and fair," Whittaker said in a presentation Tuesday at Business Insider's IGNITION 2018 conference. Using this information, Whittaker said, investors can fund companies that prioritize issues that " Americans care about most," including income inequality, job creation, environmental impact, community work, and treatment of workers and customers.

"Businesses are becoming essentially social organizing forces," Whittaker said on stage Tuesday. "We think there's a movement happening here."

Check out Whittaker's full IGNTION 2018 presentation on "ethical, honest, and fair" investing by scrolling down: