Nigeria's internet users increased by 3.17 million to hit 111.63 million in December 2018 from the 108.45 million recorded in November 2018.

Telecommunication regulatory, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated this in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for December 2018.

According to the data, 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria recorded the worst decline, losing 1.38 million internet users in December 2018 while Globacom, Airtel and MTN gained more internet subscribers during the period under review.

The breakdown of the data below:

MTN Nigeria

New subscribers : +2.22 million

Current figure: 43.89 million

Last figure: 41.67 million

Airtel Nigeria

New subscribers: + 799,538

Current figure: 29.75 million

Last figure: 28.95 million

Globacom Nigeria

New subscribers: + 293,667

Current figure: 28.05 million

Last figure: 27.76 million

9mobile

Subscribers: - 1.38 million

Current figure: 9.91 million

Last figure: 10.05 million