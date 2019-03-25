The department said that effective Monday, March 25, 2019, the digital address code of individuals will be a necessary requirement for the business before being able to complete the registration process.

“Effective today [Monday] no business can be registered all across the country until a digital address together with other information is provided for the Registrar’s office."

The Registrar General, Jemima Oware, who made in a press conference, said that the process was part of the government’s effort to move Ghana up the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings.

The integration of Ghana Post to other systems has already been done.

Individuals are then required to download the app to get an address code before beginning their business registration.

According to Mrs Oware, the process has already taken off and some officers will be available to assist people who will be registering their businesses.

“However, moving forward individuals will be required to generate the address on their own before presenting themselves at the Registrar General’s office,” she said.

Other reforms are also being introduced to streamline the process of starting a business in Ghana.

The reforms include the automation of business operating permit system as well as the automation of the construction permit process to give way for the online application of permits by businesses and developers or contractors at an easier and faster pace.

The automation after completion will allow for online payments, ensure transparency, cut down costs and also create an avenue for enquiries by the public.