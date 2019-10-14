The two christened the Mara X and Mara Z will use Google’s Android operating system.

They are sold at $190 (175,750 Rwandan francs) and $130 (120,250 Rwandan francs) respectively.

Mara Group noted that the Mara Z smartphone is available to buyers from countries around the world on the Maraphone website.

Here’s the full specification of the latest Mara Z;

Wireless Network and Software

2G mobile network bands: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz.

3G mobile network bands: UMTS, WCDMA, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 MHz

4G mobile network bands: LTE 1(2100), 3(1800), 5 (850), 7(2600), 8(900) 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)

5G mobile network bands: No.

SIM Type: Dual SIM (nano sim)

Software / OS: Android 8 Oreo. Android One.

Design, Form Factor, Appearance

Dimensions: 154.2 x 72.7 x 7.96 mm

Weight: 152 g

Display: 5.7 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS LCD with Corning® Gorilla® Glass and Oleophobic Coating.

Colours: Black. Gold. Grey.

Physical Build: Plastic.

Internal Hardware Specs

Processor Type: 64-bit, 1.4 GHz Octa-core, Cortex-A53

Processor Name: Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435

Graphics Processor: ‎

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

Photography, Video Recording

Rear Camera: 13 MP single camera, f2.0 Aperture, auto focus, Portrait Mode (Bokeh effect) , LED flash, 1080p@30fps video recording, Dual Recording.

Front-facing Camera: 13 MP, f2.2 Aperture, fixed focus, 1080p@30fps video capture.

Audio, Video Playback

Music Support: PCM, AAC / AAC + / eAAC + / MP3 / AMR – NB / WB / APE

Audio: 3.5 mm audio jack

Loudspeaker: Mono speakers. Dolby Audio 5.1.

Video Support: H.264/MP4/MPEG4 player

FM Radio: Yes.

Sensors

Digital Compass: No.

Accelerometer: Yes.

Proximity Sensor: Yes.

Ambient Light Sensor: Yes.

Barometer: No.

Pedometer: No.

Heart Rate Monitor: No.

Gyroscope (G-Sensor): Yes.

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes; rear-mounted

Face Unlock: Yes.

Iris Scanner: No.

Voice Control: Yes.

Intelligent Digital Assistant:

Infra-red Senor: No.

Connectivity Options

Bluetooth: v4.2, A2DP

WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot

GPS: Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

USB: microUSB v2.0; USB-OTG

NFC: No.

Miscellaneous Specs and Features

Battery Type and Capacity: Non-removable Lithium-Polymer 3070 mAh

Battery Charging: Mara Turbo Charge (0 to 50% in 30 minutes).

Reverse Charging: No.