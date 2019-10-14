The two christened the Mara X and Mara Z will use Google’s Android operating system.
They are sold at $190 (175,750 Rwandan francs) and $130 (120,250 Rwandan francs) respectively.
Mara Group noted that the Mara Z smartphone is available to buyers from countries around the world on the Maraphone website.
Here’s the full specification of the latest Mara Z;
Wireless Network and Software
2G mobile network bands: GSM, GPRS, EDGE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz.
3G mobile network bands: UMTS, WCDMA, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 MHz
4G mobile network bands: LTE 1(2100), 3(1800), 5 (850), 7(2600), 8(900) 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
5G mobile network bands: No.
SIM Type: Dual SIM (nano sim)
Software / OS: Android 8 Oreo. Android One.
Design, Form Factor, Appearance
Dimensions: 154.2 x 72.7 x 7.96 mm
Weight: 152 g
Display: 5.7 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS LCD with Corning® Gorilla® Glass and Oleophobic Coating.
Colours: Black. Gold. Grey.
Physical Build: Plastic.
Internal Hardware Specs
Processor Type: 64-bit, 1.4 GHz Octa-core, Cortex-A53
Processor Name: Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Graphics Processor:
RAM: 3 GB
Internal Storage: 32 GB
External Storage: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Photography, Video Recording
Rear Camera: 13 MP single camera, f2.0 Aperture, auto focus, Portrait Mode (Bokeh effect) , LED flash, 1080p@30fps video recording, Dual Recording.
Front-facing Camera: 13 MP, f2.2 Aperture, fixed focus, 1080p@30fps video capture.
Audio, Video Playback
Music Support: PCM, AAC / AAC + / eAAC + / MP3 / AMR – NB / WB / APE
Audio: 3.5 mm audio jack
Loudspeaker: Mono speakers. Dolby Audio 5.1.
Video Support: H.264/MP4/MPEG4 player
FM Radio: Yes.
Sensors
Digital Compass: No.
Accelerometer: Yes.
Proximity Sensor: Yes.
Ambient Light Sensor: Yes.
Barometer: No.
Pedometer: No.
Heart Rate Monitor: No.
Gyroscope (G-Sensor): Yes.
Fingerprint Scanner: Yes; rear-mounted
Face Unlock: Yes.
Iris Scanner: No.
Voice Control: Yes.
Intelligent Digital Assistant:
Infra-red Senor: No.
Connectivity Options
Bluetooth: v4.2, A2DP
WiFi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
GPS: Yes, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
USB: microUSB v2.0; USB-OTG
NFC: No.
Miscellaneous Specs and Features
Battery Type and Capacity: Non-removable Lithium-Polymer 3070 mAh
Battery Charging: Mara Turbo Charge (0 to 50% in 30 minutes).
Reverse Charging: No.