Here's how to check if you were one of the 500 million customers affected by the Marriott hack

Hackers have accessed the sensitive information of around 500 million people who have stayed in Marriott's Starwood line of hotels, the hotel chain announced Friday.
Marriott says it discovered earlier this month that hackers had access to its reservation system used for guests at Starwood hotels since 2014, and that customer information was copied and stolen.
The hotel chain has "taken measures" to contain the breach and investigate the incident, according to a statement.
Marriott says that it started on Friday to reach out via email to affected customers "on a rolling basis," but only to those guests whose email address are provided in the Starwood reservation system. If you stayed at a Starwood property on or before September 10, 2018, keep a look out for an email from starwoodhotels@email-marriott.com.
If you're wondering if you my have been affected by the breach, here's what we know about whose information was accessed:
Marriott says it's already started to take some steps to support affected guests. A list of FAQs that customers may have can be found on the website that Marriott has established specifically for the data breach.
There's also an established call center for customers, which is open seven days a week and available in multiple languages.
Additionally, Marriott says it will pay for guests to sign up for a year-long membership for WebWatcher software, which monitors where your personal information is shared online. However, this enrollment, as well as the availability of paid-for fraud consultation services and reimbursement coverage, is only available to customers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
Marriott also recommends that if you use the same or a similar password as the one associated with your SPG guest account, you should change it, and be on the lookout for any phishing emails asking for your login details.