Here's how pictures of the new iPhone XS leaked (AAPL)

It turns out the pictures of the new iPhone were on the web all along.

  • Pictures of Apple's upcoming iPhone purportedly leaked last month on a well-known Apple blog.
  • It turns out, the pictures were on the web — you just had to be able to guess the URL.

Apple has invited journalists, analysts, and tech industry figures to its campus on Wednesday for the launch of new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

But if you wanted a sneak peek of what Apple is launching tomorrow, all you have to do is head over to notorious Apple rumor blog 9to5Mac, which published pictures of the so-called "iPhone XS" and "Apple Watch Series 4" last month.

So how did the rumor blog get these photos? While Apple rumors are fairly common, pre-release marketing photos are extremely rare.

On Tuesday, Guilherme Rambo revealed how he found the pics. Turns out, it was a lucky guess — okay, that's a bit of an oversimplification:

Basically, after one of its launch events, Apple updates its streaming page to add a rundown of what it announced during the event.

Here's the rundown from an event the past spring, for example:

Using those image names as a starting point, the 9to5Mac crew picked some potential names for this year's gear, and Rambo was able to extract the two pictures.

While the photos do spoil a little bit of Apple's surprise, until Apple CEO Tim Cook and his lieutenants detail exactly why the company has designed the products the way they have, all we'll have is snippets and bits of rumors — not the complete, official story.

Business Insider will be covering the Wednesday's launch event live, so click here for all the latest.

