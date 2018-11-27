Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africa

In Africa, South Africa is the most cost-effective country to watch Netflix in, at $6.85 per month and a total library size of 4,291.
Comparitech, in its report released on Monday, November 26, 2018, analysed the differences in library size and the monthly cost of Netflix subscriptions around the World.
The study analysed 78 countries to find out where in the World you get the best value for money in Netflix based on the number of TV shows, movies availability taking into consideration the monthly subscription price of each country.
South Africa also ranked fifth among countries where users get the best value for money on Netflix after Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and China.
According to the report, Brazil is the cheapest in the world at $5.24 per month with a library size of 3,944 while Denmark is the the most expensive at $11.94 per month with a library size of 3,305.
Here is how much it costs to use Netflix across some African countries:
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,780
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,703#
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,689
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,702
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,759
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 4,183
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,494
Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,208
Cost Per Month: $6.85
Total Library Size: 4,291