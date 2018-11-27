Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africa

Pulse.ng logo
  • Published:
In Africa, South Africa is the most cost-effective country to watch Netflix in, at $6.85 per month and a total library size of 4,291, according to Comparitech, a pro-consumer website providing information, tools, and comparisons of tech services.

Comparitech, in its report released on Monday, November 26, 2018, analysed the differences in library size and the monthly cost of Netflix subscriptions around the World.

The study analysed 78 countries to find out where in the World you get the best value for money in Netflix based on the number of TV shows, movies availability taking into consideration the monthly subscription price of each country.

South Africa also ranked fifth among countries where users get the best value for money on Netflix after Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and China.

The cost of Netflix across Africa

According to the report, Brazil is the cheapest in the world at $5.24 per month with a library size of 3,944 while Denmark is the the most expensive at $11.94 per month with a library size of 3,305.

Here is how much it costs to use Netflix across some African countries:

9. Zimbabwe

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,780

8. Zambia

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,703#

7. Tunisia

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,689

6. Nigeria

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,702

5. Morocco

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,759

4. Kenya

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 4,183

3. Egypt

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 2,494

2. Algeria

Cost Per Month: $7.99
Total Library Size: 3,208

1. South Africa

Cost Per Month: $6.85
Total Library Size: 4,291

