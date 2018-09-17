Here are all the major changes coming to iPhones and iPads with iOS 12 (AAPL)

Apple's iOS 12 will finally arrive on Monday, September 17. Here are all the major changes, updates, and new features coming to iPhones and iPads.
On Monday, iOS 12 will arrive for iPhones and iPads.
Apple announced the upgrade to its mobile operating system back in June, at its annual developer conference, WWDC. iOS 12 includes some major new features, along with several changes designed to make using your iPhone or iPad a lot easier.
Among the notable additions: a standalone Measure app that's like a virtual tape measure, tools to combat smartphone addiction, grouped notifications, and customizable animated avatars called "Memoji."
Here some of the most exciting new features included in iOS 12:
With iOS 12, older iPhones and iPads will feel like new again.
Apple is giving older devices a performance boost when the new software rolls out on Monday. Apple says that apps will launch 40% faster, the camera will open 70% faster, and the keyboard will display 50% faster.
iOS 12 will be available for devices as old as the iPhone 5S.
Measure helps you take measurements of real-world objects. The app uses your iPhone's camera to virtually take accurate readings, letting you see the width, length, and height of things just by tapping your screen.
Plus, if you point Measure at a photo, it'll automatically detect it and tell you the dimensions.
Apple made a bunch of subtle updates to the Photos app, putting it on par with apps like the popular Google Photos:
Siri Shortcuts is a way to get things done more quickly. Siri will automatically suggest actions based on how and when you use certain apps. If, for instance, you order a coffee every morning around the same time, Siri will start asking you if you're ready to order it.
Apple included several preloaded Siri Shortcuts with iOS 12, but you can also create your own verbal shortcuts. A phrase like "Help me relax" could trigger a meditation app, for instance, or the phrase "Find my keys" could open up your Tile app and start the geolocation process.
Apple gave its Stocks and News apps a refresh in iOS 12.
The Stocks app now has relevant business news and sparklines showing a stock's moves throughout the day. Clicking on a stock opens a more in-depth analysis of its performance, including after-hours pricing, which is missing from the existing version.
Apple also added the Stocks app to the iPad for the first time.
The News app redesign lets you jump straight to your favorite news sources. On iPad, there's a new sidebar for easier navigation.
With iOS 12, Apple added the Voice Memos app to the iPad for the first time. The app also got a redesign across the board and is easier to use on any platform, including Mac.
Voice Memos also got iCloud support, which means you can access your voice memos on any device.
So long, iBooks — Apple has renamed its reading app to Apple Books.
The app is more than a new name, though. Apple Books has been redesigned in iOS 12 to include a new Book Store tab with top charts and curated collections.
With iOS 12, you can use third-party navigation apps with CarPlay, Apple's tool for connecting an iPhone to a car's infotainment system. That means you'll no longer be limited to using only Apple Maps when you connect your iPhone to your car — you can now use Google Maps or Waze instead.
Apple unveiled new tools to help you cut back on your screen time, along with new controls for parents.
Here's what you can do:
Apple has historically sorted notifications chronologically, but with iOS 12, they're now grouped by app.
It's a change that users have been begging Apple to adopt for years, and it's one area where Android has had a major leg up, making it a lot easier to deal with piles and piles of notifications.
It works on Apple Watch too. It's coming to only a handful of universities at first, but expect to see this in more places later.
You'll soon be able to video chat with multiple people at once on FaceTime — up to 32 participants, to be exact.
You can add participants at any point, or people can choose to join an active conversation from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or use FaceTime Audio from the Apple Watch.
Unfortunately, this feature won't be available when iOS 12 launches to the public on September 17. Expect it included in a software update "later this year."
Apple is expanding its special-effects offerings in iOS 12. The new features include:
ARKit 2 is Apple's first major update to the augmented-reality software it introduced last year.
ARKit 2 offers improved face-tracking, more realistic rendering, support for 3D object detection, and the ability to start an AR experience based on a real-world physical object or space. It also supports shared experiences, where two or more people can play AR games together.
Apple also said it was partnering with the computer-animation studio Pixar to boost its AR initiative. Together, Apple and Pixar developed a new file format for AR called USDZ, which lets people share content "while retaining great 3D graphics and even animations."