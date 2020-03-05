The business and tech communities have not been left out.

The outbreak has caused the cancellation or indefinite postponement of conferences due to health and safety concerns for participants and host countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global number of reported coronavirus cases stood at 92,943, with 3,160 people dead from the virus.

The virus has been recorded in 81 countries and territories around the world. Aside from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy have emerged as hotspots.

Several countries are taking precautions due to the relatively easy mode of spreading. Countries are ensuring strict checks at various ports of entries as a first measure to keep sick travelers at bay.

Event organizers are also leaving nothing to chance as some major events have been cancelled. Some of these events bring together thousands of people globally.

1. Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

This is the world’s biggest phone show. The Mobile World Congress was one of the first of mega-events that was canceled. The annual trade show organized by GSMA, dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry is held in Barcelona.

The event was scheduled to take place between February 24-27.

2. IMF/World Bank Group Spring Meetings

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said they will adopt a “virtual format” for their Spring Meetings instead of convening in person in Washington DC.

The Bretton Wood institutions’ Spring Meetings, scheduled this year for April 13-19, often brings some 10,000 government officials, business people, civil society representatives and journalists worldwide to downtown Washington where the headquarters is located.

3. Google I/O conference

Google cancelled its I/O developer event this year. The conference was to take place between May 12th to 14th this year.

In a statement by a Google spokesperson, it said: “due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.”

According to Google, it is now exploring “other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community.”

4. Facebook F8 developer conference

On February 27, 2020, Facebook announced the cancellation of its F8 developer conference. , the social media giant’s biggest event of the year, over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The biggest event of Facebook’ was to take place in San Jose, USA on May 5 and 6. In the previous year over 5,000 developers, creators and entrepreneurs attended the event. More people were expected to attend this year’s event until it was cancelled.

5. London Book Fair

This is one of London’s largest book events. It has also been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. This came after some publishers and agencies pulled out of the event.

“It is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event,” said organizer Reed Exhibitions in a statement.

The annual fair was to take place in London from 10 to 12 March.

6. MVP Summit

Microsoft’s MVP Summit is a networking event for its “Most Valuable Professional” has also been cancelled.

The summit will now be held virtually from March 16 to 20, 2020. This is the same week as the initially-planned physical conference.

7. Google Cloud Next

Cloud Next was scheduled to run from April 6 to 8, 2020.

However, Google cancelled the event due to the coronavirus outbreak and announced that it will host an online event under the “Google Cloud Next ’20: Digital Connect” moniker.