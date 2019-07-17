Sub-Saharan Africa will remain the world’s fastest-growing mobile region, according to a new study GSMA

The report reveals that more than 160 million new unique mobile subscribers will be added across the region by 2025, bringing the total to 623 million.

The mobile economy is also expected to generate almost $185 billion (9.1% of GDP) by 2023 from $150 billion in 2018.

A new study by GSMA has revealed that Sub-Saharan Africa will remain the world’s fastest-growing mobile region over the coming years as millions of young African consumers become mobile users for the first time.

The report, “The Mobile Economy, Sub-Saharan Africa 2019,” released on Tuesday, in Kigali, reveals that more than 160 million new unique mobile subscribers will be added across the region by 2025, bringing the total to 623 million, representing around half of the region’s population, up from 456 million (44%) in 2018.

According to the report, the addition to Sub-Saharan Africa's mobile subscribers will come from high-growth markets such as Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA, said, “A new generation of youthful ‘digital natives’ across Sub-Saharan Africa are set to fuel customer growth and drive adoption of new mobile services that are empowering lives and transforming businesses.”

“With mobile technology at the heart of Sub-Saharan Africa’s digital journey, it is essential for policymakers in the region to implement policies and best practices that ensure sustainable growth in the mobile industry, and enable the transition to next-generation mobile networks.”

The study calculates that the mobile ecosystem across Sub-Saharan Africa generated almost $150 billion in economic value last year – equivalent to 8.6% of the region’s GDP. It is expected to generate almost $185 billion (9.1% of GDP) by 2023.

The 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa edition of the GSMA’s Mobile Economy report series is being published at the ‘Mobile 360 – Africa’ event being held this week in Kigali, Rwanda.

