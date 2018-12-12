Google's CEO testified before Congress on claims of political bias in search (GOOGL)

news

This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence "Digital Media Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Yesterday Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified before Congress for the first time, after previously opting out in September, when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg appeared before lawmakers. Pichai also submitted his written testimony, which gave initial responses to several expected lines of questioning.

Questions by lawmakers at Tuesday’s hearing — titled “Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and Its Data Collection, Use, and Filtering Practice” — traced a familiar groove, with Republicans primarily focused on claims that Google search results have anti-conservative bias.

However, bipartisan reps also invoked topics including data privacy, Google's rumored launch of a censored search engine in China, and potential regulation.