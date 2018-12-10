Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google+ will shut down 4 months early after Google discovered a second bug affecting user data for more than 52 million (GOOGL, GOOG)

Tech Google+ will shut down 4 months early after Google discovered a second bug affecting user data for more than 52 million (GOOGL, GOOG)

On Monday, Google announced that it would be shutting down Google+ four months early after another data leak was discovered.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Getty)

  • On Monday, Google announced that it would be shutting down Google+ four months early after another bug was discovered.
  • The company said 52.5 million users were affected by this issue, which exposed information including names, email addresses, occupations, and ages between November 7th and November 13th.
  • Between 2015 and 2018, Google+ had a similar bug, which Google announced in October. It prompted the company to plan to shut down the social network in August 2019.
  • Google+ will now shut down in April 2019.

On Monday, Google announced that it would be shutting down Google+ four months early after another bug involving user data was discovered in November.

The company said 52.5 million users were affected by this issue, which exposed information including names, email addresses, occupations, and ages between November 7th and November 13th. Google said it has fixed the bug and will begin contacting those whose information has been compromised.

Read more: Google shutters the Google+ social network after Wall Street Journal reports a huge security lapse

Earlier this year, Google announced it would be shutting down Google+ after a Wall street Journal report revealed that a software glitch caused Google to expose the personal profile data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users.

Previously, Google said it was shutting down the social network in August 2019. Now, that sunset date has moved up four months to April.

Google also said it would cut off API access to the product within the next 90 days.

In a blog post, the company said, in part: "We understand that our ability to build reliable products that protect your data drives user trust. We will never stop our work to build privacy protections that work for everyone."

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech Amazon is planning to open one of its first international...bullet
3 Tech Google+ will shut down 4 months early after Google discovered a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei.
Tech What you need to know about Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of a Chinese tech founder whose arrest could set fire to US-China relations
An illustration of NASA's Voyager probe drifting through space.
Tech NASA says Voyager 2 is the second human object ever to touch interstellar space — the void between stars
iPhone X
Tech There's a scary iPhone feature that erases all your data after too many password attempts — here's why you should turn it on anyway (AAPL)
In this January 2016 photo, dead common murres lie washed up on a rocky beach in Whittier, Alaska. A year after tens of thousands of common murres, an abundant North Pacific seabird, starved and washed ashore on beaches from California to Alaska, researchers pinned the cause to unusually warm ocean temperatures that affected the tiny fish they eat.
Tech Scientists have discovered that Earth’s worst mass extinction was caused by climate change. It was called the ‘Great Dying.’
X
Advertisement