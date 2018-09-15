Pulse.ng logo
Tech Google may have just revealed the colors of its upcoming Pixel 3 phone (GOOG, GOOGL)

A Google promo site may have revealed the colors of the upcoming Pixel 3 phone: black, white, and mint. Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL at its event on October 9.

(Google)

  • A Google promo site may have revealed the colors of the upcoming Pixel 3 smartphones.
  • The site shows the outline of the phone in three colors: black, white, and mint.
  • The colors are just the latest in a string of leaks about the Pixel 3. In the weeks and months leading up to the launch, numerous photos and videos have leaked that appear to reveal the design and specs of the upcoming phones.

We may now know the colors of the upcoming Google Pixel 3.

A Google promo site first spotted by Droid Life displays what might be the Pixel 3 in three colors: white, black, and mint. The page features the outline of a phone, along with the words "Coming Soon" and some digital confetti. Clicking on the Google logo on the phone switches between each color.

Here's the white version:

(Google)

And here's the black version:

(Google)

Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel 3 in both regular and the larger XL sizes at its Made By Google event on October 9. But Google's thunder may have already been stolen: In the weeks and months leading up to the event, numerous photos and videos have leaked that appear to reveal the design and specs of the upcoming phone. In fact, someone seems to have left one of the new phones in the back of a Lyft car earlier this month.

So far, looks like the Pixel 3 XL will have a design similar to the Pixel 2 XL, except for a notch at the top of the device similar to the iPhone X. The standard-sized Pixel 3 will likely look similar to last year's Pixel 2.

