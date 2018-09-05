Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, is considering an idea that would fundamentally change how we all experience the internet (GOOG)

Tech Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, is considering an idea that would fundamentally change how we all experience the internet (GOOG)

Google isn't yet providing specifics for its plan to replace the URL, but it may share some of its ideas publicly later this year, or in early 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Google Chrome play

Google Chrome

(REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

  • Google operates the most popular web browser in the world in Google Chrome.
  • The Google Chrome team is looking at ways to revolutionize URLs — to make them both easier to understand and more secure.
  • Google Chrome may share some of its ideas publicly later this year, or in early 2019.


The team behind Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, is considering an idea that would change the way we all use the internet, according to a new report from Wired.

Whenever you open your web browser to visit a website today, you either search for the site's name in a search engine like Google, or you type out a specific address, or URL, into the browser.

But while remembering some URLs can be easy — adding a ".com" to most business names usually does the trick — it's not perfect. Some websites now have different domains to remember, like ".biz" or ".info," and since most people on smartphones usually can't see the entire URL they're visiting, it's easy for cybercriminals to trick people into thinking they're on a trusted website.

For these reasons and others, the Google Chrome team thinks it's time to come up with a better solution.

"They’re hard to read, it’s hard to know which part of them is supposed to be trusted, and in general I don’t think URLs are working as a good way to convey site identity," Adrienne Porter Felt, engineering manager at Google Chrome, told Wired.

"So we want to move toward a place where web identity is understandable by everyone — they know who they’re talking to when they’re using a website and they can reason about whether they can trust them. But this will mean big changes in how and when Chrome displays URLs. We want to challenge how URLs should be displayed and question it as we’re figuring out the right way to convey identity."

The Google Chrome team still hasn't finalized a solution to URLs — the Wired report said the Chrome team "is still divided on the best solution to propose ... and the group won't offer any examples at this point of the types of schemes they are considering." But the ideal solution will be more secure than the current setup, and more convenient for people to remember, too.

Google Chrome's engineering manager Adrienne Porter Felt said her team "will be more ready to talk publicly about its ideas this fall or in the spring."

You can read more about Google's plans to fix the URL over at Wired.

Top 3

1 Tech Nigeria has signed a $328 million loan deal with China to improve...bullet
2 Tech Someone leaves a prototype Pixel 3 XL in a Lyft ride and nobody...bullet
3 Tech The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup foundersbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

elon musk car
Tech Elon Musk tells a reporter to 'stop defending child rapists' as he doubles down on attacking Thailand cave rescuer (TSLA)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks with reporters at the 2018 I/O conference.
Tech A watchdog group pretended to be Russian and bought 'divisive' Google ads — now, Google is blasting the group for its ties to Oracle (GOOG, GOOGL)
Jackie Fouse
Tech Pharma veteran Jackie Fouse is leaving a SoftBank-backed biotech founded by a 33-year-old to run a cancer drugmaker
Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai is calling for big tech companies such as Google and Facebook to be more transparent about their operations.
Tech The head of the FCC, who repealed net neutrality, says Google, Facebook and Twitter might need 'transparency obligations' (GOOGL, FB, TWTR)