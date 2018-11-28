Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is reportedly going to be grilled by Congress for the first time next week

Tech Google CEO Sundar Pichai is reportedly going to be grilled by Congress for the first time next week

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee next week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. play

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

(Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters)

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai will give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee next week.
  • The Washington Post said it promises to be a "long, wide-ranging review of Google’s business practices at a perilous political moment for the tech giant."
  • Pichai will face questions from Republicans who have unproven beliefs that Google has a liberal bias, while antitrust concerns are also likely to be raised.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to face Congress for the first time next week, according to The Washington Post.

Pichai will be grilled by the House Judiciary Committee on 5 December, during which he will face questions from Republicans who have unproven beliefs that Google has a liberal bias.

Citing three sources, the Post said the hearing promises to be a "long, wide-ranging review of Google’s business practices at a perilous political moment for the tech giant."

As well as accusations of Google's search engine punishing Conservative results, Pichai could also be asked about the firm's plans to return to China. On Tuesday, Google engineers asked management to shut down the project, while Amnesty International is planning global protests over the plans.

Read more: Google employees petition Google to shut down its work on controversial censored search engine for China

US President Donald Trump's confirmation that his administration is "looking at" antitrust proceedings against Google could also be raised by the House Judiciary Committee.

Pichai has agreed to give evidence after he and Google cofounder Larry Page declined to appear at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in September alongside Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey. As a result, Google was empty chaired by the committee.

Business Insider has contacted Google for comment.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech Mark Zuckerberg humiliated by international lawmakers for failing...bullet
3 Tech Chinese researcher behind genetically edited babies is now...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu and Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi.
Tech Uber's plan to buy UK delivery giant Deliveroo has stalled, with the 2 sides said to be 'miles apart' on valuation
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Tech How Facebook and 'frat boy billionaire' Mark Zuckerberg were torn to shreds by furious lawmakers
Elon Musk's The Boring Company has axed its Test Tunnel project.
Tech Elon Musk's Boring Company axes plans to build a massive tunnel under Los Angeles
migrant caravan border wall
Tech Sinclair Group reportedly required over 100 TV stations to air 'must run' segment that defends use of tear gas on migrants at the border
X
Advertisement