The ride-hailing app operates in over 300 cities across 15 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Yango rides ordered with the app in Accra interestingly start from GH¢2. The app allows users to rate each ride and send feedback or complain.

Over 3,000 vehicle owners have currently partnered with Yango for its services.

The Global Expansion Director, Yango, Mr Musheg Sahakian, who spoke at the launch of the service said Yango has its own mapping and navigation system, which minimises driver pick-up time and arrival at destinations thereby decreasing the net cost of ride dramatically.

He noted that “a key benefit that stands out in Yango’s service is that, drivers may not have to pay any commission at the start,” adding that, the company ensured that drivers had valid driving licences, comprehensive insurance and a roadworthiness sticker on their cars before they partnered with them.

Mr Musheg Sahakian noted that drivers with better rankings get more orders, while drivers with low rankings may be downgraded or be blocked.

Over the past few years, Ghana has been hit with a number of online digital transport providers including Taxify and Uber who are making at least 15 million rides worldwide every day.

On the back of this, Yango which has made about 1 billion rides worldwide remains optimistic about their future in the Ghanaian market, maintaining that, with its in-house technologies, the new ride-hailing app has come to stay.

The services of the company would operate in Accra and subsequently extend to other parts of the country.