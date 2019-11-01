Even though some telcos have been doing this for a while, others have still been going by the old system where data bundles had expiration dates.

The data bundle of AirtelTigo, for instance, does not expire. Aside from AirtelTigo, every other telco in the country still operates on a system where data expires.

However, Ghana’s Minister of Communications issued a directive in October that mobile network operators should desist from allowing unused data and voice bundles purchased by customers from expiring.

In a directive issued by the Ministry to the network operators, it said, "all unused data and voice bundles purchased by subscribers do not expire and must be rolled over with the next recharge."

Most Ghanaians were happy with this directive but the telcos have not started implementing it.

In a Facebook post, Head of Research and Communication at the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Derek Barnabas Laryea, argued that if flight tickets which may be more expensive expire then data bundles must expire too.

Facebook post by Derek

Ghanaians on Twitter are demanding that the telcos roll over data. Ghanaian journalist Bridget Otoo has said that she is willing to lead Ghanaians who are interested in demonstrating against the telcos.

On Twitter, she said “I will be setting up a group and if you are interested in hitting the street! Please let me know. You will be added. Thank you.”

People are responding to show their support to hit the streets if the telcos do not consider their request.