The GPHA has therefore engaged transport unions, drivers’ associations, freight forwarders, shipping lines and corporate organisations which are into haulage and evacuating empty containers.

The e-tolling system is expected to facilitate trade while reducing the time spent in queues during the manual payment of tolls.

This system will allow drivers and importers to now pay their tolls via visa cards, mobile money and master cards, to the bank who would eventually remit payments to GPHA.

The Corporate Monitoring Manager and ISO Co-ordinator of GPHA, Garvin Amarvie, said the, the e-tolling system would remove the human interferences associated with paying tolls at the port.

“We are looking at the electronic tolling to facilitate trade. We do not want people to waste time to go and pay toll manually at vending points before they get access. That wastes time.”

He added that the authority has in partnership with GT Bank put in place a system to conveniently collect tolls from drivers and importers.

“You do not have to go and waste time at vending point, for example Golden Jubilee or the main gate where you stand to purchase anything. GT Bank is now standing in for us and has come out with a package and they have been able to introduce a software that will be able take electronic payment from these people.”