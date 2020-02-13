According to the Sales and Marketing Executive of the company, Ebo Safo Kantanka, they will even sell more if the government makes laws that will compel more Ghanaians especially public officials purchase and use vehicles manufactured by Kantanka Automobile.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Ebo Safo Kantanka said “Although few of the municipal assemblies are using our vehicles, it must be a law for every municipal assembly or government institution to start buying from Kantanka so that this company will grow. It will be sad if in five years’ time Kantanka automobile will be no more. Every Ghanaian will be very sad. So we are just saying that let’s help Kantanka to grow”.

His comment is coming at a time when the government is considering a ban on the importation of used and salvaged vehicles to allow for global automobile giants planning to set up assembly plants in Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile Company, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

He said they would rather appreciate it if the government supported the local automobile company by compelling Ghanaians to buy from them.

Kantanka Automobile has an aim to create a niche market with diverse brands of vehicles that meet the income status of the Ghanaian citizen.

The commercial operations of the company started in 2017 and has since produced over a thousand vehicles of different models that have been sold locally and on the international market.

It manufactures SUV’s branded locally as the Onantefuo, mini SUV’s known as K71, pick-ups called Omama, and saloon cars branded as Mensah and Amoanimaa.

The price for these vehicles ranges from GHC80, 000 to GHC185, 000. Payment plans are made for customers who wish to pay in installment. Although it started with the production of manual vehicles, Kantanka Automobile has added automatic as part of its vehicles.