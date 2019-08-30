According to the Silicon Valley of Ghana founder, they plan to work with the government, private sector both local and international and other development partners to fulfill the dream

He was speaking at a forum held by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on Thursday (August 29, 2019).

Dr. Mensah mentioned some projects such as high-speed train systems, Aircraft maintenance facility, underground drainage systems to check the problem of flooding and other forthcoming projects to lead Ghana’s industrialization.

He argued that the transport infrastructure in the country is a major disincentive to investments in other parts of the country. Dr Mensah, therefore, explained that once a high-speed train is built that connects remote and outlying resource-rich towns, transportation cost and time to move production goods to the ports will be significantly diminished.

He said that rail will also help decongest Ghana’s biggest cities which will bring in more investments even in the big cities and also create employment.

“If Kenya can do it, then we can. It’s not that we can’t, money is not the problem. The consensus is to get the train from here all the way to Burkina."

"It’s going to be done. The plan is Tema to Kumasi or Accra to Kumasi takes one hour. Accra to Tamale should take 4hours and then Accra to Burkina Faso should take 8hours.” he said.