Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said that the deployment of 5G should be seen by telecommunication companies as an evolution that builds on all spectrum asset. She added that service providers need to be able to make the best use of the latest internet innovation.

According to the minister, even though it will take a while for Africa to experience the full potential of 5G, her outfit is in talks with some mobile phone brands, to begin with, trials in Ghana.

“All the major equipment manufacturers are deploying the 5G offerings currently. There’s a 10-year evolutionary cycle between the various levels of deployment of spectrum. So we are on the verge of transitioning from 4G to 5G. It will take a while before it trickles down to our part of the world but I’m excited that we are working with Nokia to begin the trials. I’ve asked Huawei and they have said that their 4G equipment is scaleable through software upgrades and so it’s 5G ready.” She averred.

Findings from www.ericsson.com indicate that the need for new additional spectrum for the advancing generations of cellular technologies and mobile networks has grown over the years.

This is due to the growth in mobile data traffic and the emergence of new use-cases.

This means that for a full 5G experience, a complete and comprehensive spectrum strategy is essential – including a plan to handle the migration of technologies.