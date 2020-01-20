According to the ministry, it has met stakeholders on the government’s plans regarding the migration project.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who disclosed the information after the ministry’s meeting with the stakeholders.

She revealed that the purpose of the meeting was to update stakeholders on the current status of the project and solicit their inputs, stressing that the government would ensure the active participation of all stakeholders in the Digital migration process as their input was necessary for its success.

“No group of stakeholders is more important than others and the input provided by the majority would be considered,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful reported that the process to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial technology was nearing completion and the Digital Switch Over (DSO) was set to begin from the middle of this year.

She noted that a coverage measurement on signal quality of the DTT network infrastructure showed a current population coverage of almost 90 percent with broadcasting signals.

“The Headend at Kanda and the 42 transmission sites nationwide have been completed and all connected to the National Electricity Grid,” she added.

The Communications Minister said the Central Digital Transmission Company (CDTC) would facilitate the smooth interaction between broadcasters and the platform operator, stressing that the mandate of CDTC would be to manage and operate the infrastructure which would offer transmission services to broadcasters and not to control the content provided by broadcasters (i.e. Channels) to be transmitted.