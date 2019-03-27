The Chief Executive of the Chamber, Ken Ashigbey said they will partner with other stakeholders to ensure that there are no fake phones in the country.

He added that most of these fake phones are in the country because there is a readily available market for it.

Fake phones have found their way into the Ghanaian market. Most of these brands are cheaper than the original brands.

The sale of these fake phones has become a lucrative business for some traders in the country but it posts a business threat to most of the original brands.

According to Ken Ashigbey, most of these fake phone dealers do not pay taxes and it's against the laws of the country.

"One of the challenges with these fake phones that come to the market is the fact that tax avoidance, they don't pay their taxes so definitely when you avoid taxes their penalties when you bring fake devices it's criminal and generally the law enforcement agencies will take their course but the only reason why these people do the things they do is because they are market for them."

He also added that his outfit will work with original brands, phone dealers association and National Communications Authority get rid of these fake phones on the market.