FX leads the Golden Globes TV nominations, with Netflix falling behind Amazon and HBO

news

The Golden Globes nominations were announced on Thursday, and FX led the TV nominations.

Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was the only series from both the comedy and drama categories that was nominated last year and again this year.

The nominations were packed with newcomers, including Netflix's "Bodyguard" and Amazon's "Homecoming."

Netflix fell behind both Amazon and HBO in nominations, while Hulu trailed dramatically.

This year's Golden Globes nominations were announced on Thursday, and FX led the television pack with a total of 10 nominations.

That's mostly thanks to "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" and "The Americans," which landed four and three nominations, respectively — the most of any of the series nominated. "The Americans" was nominated for best drama, best actress in a drama (Keri Russell), and best actor in a drama (Matthew Rhys, who won the Emmy this year for the show's final season).

READ MORE: 'Bodyguard' is the latest hit British TV show that Netflix has streamed to American audiences, and it has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" was nominated for best limited series, best actor in a limited series (Darren Criss), best supporting actress in a limited series (Penélope Cruz), and best supporting actor in a limited series (Edgar Ramírez).

Other FX shows to be acknowledged were "Pose" with two nominations (best drama and best actor in a drama, Billy Porter) and "Atlanta" with one (best actor in a comedy, Donald Glover).

In the streaming war, Amazon Prime Video and HBO tied for the second-most nominations with nine each. They beat Netflix, which gained eight nominations. Hulu trailed with just two nominations, as "The Handmaid's Tale," which won best drama last year, was shut out from that category.

Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the only series, in both the best drama and best comedy categories, that was nominated last year and nominated again this year. The series won best comedy last year, and its second season debuted on Wednesday.

The nominations were packed with Globes newcomers, including Netflix's "Bodyguard," a British series that Netflix acquired streaming rights to, and Amazon's "Homecoming."

Broadcast networks weren't completely shut out. NBC's "The Good Place" received attention with its third season, and CBS' "Murphy Brown" was nominated for best actress in a comedy for Candice Bergen's performance.

Below is the number of nominations each network received:

FX Networks — 10

HBO — 9

Prime Video — 9

Netflix — 8

Showtime — 6

NBC — 3

BBC America — 2

Hulu — 2

TNT — 2

Bravo — 1

CBS — 1

National Geographic — 1

Starz — 1

The 76th Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 6 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.