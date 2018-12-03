Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

For some animals, there are more benefits after a wildfire than you may expect

Tech For some animals, there are more benefits after a wildfire than you may expect

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Some animals don't just survive wildfires, they thrive in surprising and clever ways.
  • Many smaller animals take cover in logs, under rocks, or by burying themselves in the dirt, while predators like bears, raccoons, and raptors hunt down creatures trying to escape.
  • Watch the video above to learn how forest wildlife can actually thrive in the wake of a wildfire.

Looking at the aftermath of a wildfire might make you think that no good can from it. After all, it demolishes homes, displaces thousands of humans and animals, and incinerates millions of acres of land. But believe it or not, there are more benefits to wildfires than meets the eye. For example, some wildlife don't just survive the flames, they actually thrive in the fire's wake.

In 2001, wildfires in New Mexico destroyed the endangered Jemez Mountains salamander's habitat. But the population survived by hiding out in the nooks and crannies of rocks. Turns out, many amphibians and other smaller animals who can't outrun the flames take cover in logs, under rocks, or by burying themselves in the dirt.

At the other end of the spectrum, large animals like elk will flee to streams or lakes for protection. Other animals, on the other hand, aren't so lucky. Koalas, for example, will instinctively crawl up trees, trapping themselves in the flames.

But wildfires aren't just a threat. They're also an opportunity. Especially for predators like bears, raccoons, and raptors who hunt down creatures trying to escape. In fact, researchers have even seen raptors intentionally spread fires to flush out prey.

However, the real benefits of fires come after the flames die down. Pine trees, for example, open their waxy cones and release their seeds during the fire. But it's the ashes the fire leaves behind that fertilize the soil so the seeds can grow. Moreover, the fire removes debris as well as dead and diseased plants, which exposes the ground to more sunlight in the process.

This helps seedlings sprout and can sometimes even spawn thousands of flowers in the fire's wake. And many animals also take advantage of the freshly burned forest. The charred remains of trees provide the perfect habitats for insects and small wildlife. Wood wasps, for instance, depend on the burned trees to lay their eggs.

And other animals, like black-backed woodpeckers, will actively seek out burned forests for a tasty snack. They binge on bark beetles that live in the dead trees and then make their homes in the blackened bark. And while this delicate balance between destruction and new growth has been a way of life for millennia, human interference is changing that.

Over the last century, we stifled wildfires. So, forests became unnaturally overgrown and contained plenty of dead wood just waiting to ignite. This, along with increased temperatures and more droughts, Has made wildfires more devastating and frequent than ever before in places like California.

Making it harder for plants and animals to rebound like they used to. So, if we don't start clearing dead vegetation and helping fires run their natural course we may end up threatening forests and wildlife more than any fire ever could.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech This beautiful $300 security camera can recognize faces and keep...bullet
3 Tech This case holds and organizes all of your Apple chargers,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

mandy ginsberg match group ceo ignition 2018
Tech 'People in their 20s really never used dating apps until Tinder:' Match Group CEO talks about the changing dating scene at IGNITION 2018
christmas chronicles
Tech Netflix says 'The Christmas Chronicles' is Kurt Russell's biggest movie ever
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, whose Amazon Web Services dominates the cloud-computing industry.
Tech The business school prof who predicted Amazon would buy Whole Foods now says an AWS spinoff is inevitable — and the standalone company could be worth $600B (AMZN)
Screen Shot 2018 12 03 at 2.30.32 PM
Tech 'You gotta shut that b***h up': How DDB's global CEO Wendy Clark juggles a high-flying advertising career and family life
X
Advertisement