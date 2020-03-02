On Thursday, French auto-maker Citroen introduced its Made in Morocco fully-electric mini-car, called AMI, at the Paris La Defense Arena.

On Thursday last week, French auto-maker Citroen introduced its Made in Morocco fully-electric mini-car, called AMI, at the Paris La Defense Arena, marking Citroen’s entry into the arena of electric cars.

“The vehicle is accessible to everyone: without a license, with affordable ‘à la carte’ offers adapted to everyone’s needs, in car-sharing via Free2Move, or in long-term rental from 19.99 euros/month,” said the company in a statement.

Citroen Ami electric minicar. (Motor Authority)

Rechargeable in 3 hours, the two-seater car can go 70 kilometers at a max speed of 45 kilometers per hour. The Ami is absolutely tiny at just 2.41 meters (7 feet, 11 inches) long, and is technically classed as a “light quadricycle” which means it can be driven by teenagers as young as 14-years old in France and 16-years old in the rest of Europe.

Renault twizy. (Autocar)

Similar to the Renault twizy, the moroccan electric car hopes to give twizy a run for its money.

Citroën says the cars will be available to rent on both a monthly and minute-by-minute basis. It is not yet known when AMI will start being marketed and sold in Morocco.