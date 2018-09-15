Pulse.ng logo
Firefighters knelt and prayed outside a North Carolina home where a mother and her baby were killed as Hurricane Florence made landfall

Firefighters gathered to pray outside the North Carolina home where a mother and her baby were killed after a tree crashed through its roof during Hurricane Florence on Friday.

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Firefighters try to gain access to 3 people in a home that a large tree fell on after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out in critical condition, and the condition of two others is unknown.

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Firefighters try to gain access to 3 people in a home that a large tree fell on after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out in critical condition, and the condition of two others is unknown.

  • At least three other people died Friday. Florence has weakened to a tropical storm, but dangerous flooding and strong winds were expected to continue into Saturday.

Firefighters knelt and prayed outside a Wilmington, North Carolina, home where a mother and her baby were killed on Friday, after a tree crashed through the roof as Hurricane Florence made landfall, CNN reported.

A man inside the home was also injured. He was rescued and taken to a hospital.

As of Friday night at least three other people died as a result of the storm. Though Florence was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm Friday, dangerous flooding and strong winds were expected to continue into Saturday.

More than 60 people were pulled out of a collapsing Wilmington motel at the height of the storm Friday morning, the Associated Press reported.

More than 775,000 customers were without power as of Friday night, according to The North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned his citizens that Florence was “going to continue its violent grind across our state for days.”

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper told local reporters. "Our focus now is getting people away from immediate danger. And then it will shift to putting our communities back together."

