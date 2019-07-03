Users across Nigeria and around the world cannot upload media files to their friends and families in a massive photo glitch across Mark Zuckerberg's own apps.

Despite running separately, the three apps seem to be using the same infrastructure on the web with billions of users across the world.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown #instagramdown,” Facebook and Instagram said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Glitches spark global reactions

Users across the world flocked to Twitter to complain about the outage: