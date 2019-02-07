Facebook is opening its first Content Review Centre in Nairobi Kenya.

Facebook reviewers will support a number of local languages including Somali, Oromo, Swahili and Hausa.

The centre is in charge of what’s allowed on Facebook and content reviewers are capable of applying standards in a fair, consistent manner around the world.

Facebook is opening its first Content Review Centre in Nairobi Kenya as part of continued investment across Sub-Saharan Africa and commitment to safety and security on the social messaging platform.

In partnership with Samasource, the Facebook's first content review will employ approximately 100 reviewers by the end of the year, who will support a number of languages, including Somali, Oromo, Swahili and Hausa.

Commenting on the forthcoming opening of the centre, Ebele Okobi, Facebook's Public Policy Director, Africa, said, “This further highlights our commitment to serving the community of people using our platforms across Africa, as well as our commitment to continuing to invest and partner locally across the continent. I am delighted that through our partnership with Samasource we will be opening our first content review centre here in Africa.”

Carolyn Komen, Samasource Program Director said, “At Samasource we believe that giving work is the most powerful solution to ending global poverty. We use technology and private sector methods to measurably improve access to work and job training. As one of the largest digital employers in East Africa, we’re excited to partner with Facebook in Nairobi to help keep people on Facebook safe and continue our mission. Our team will receive extensive training and support, benefit from industry-leading facilities, and have the opportunity to advance their careers in tech through this partnership.”

What Facebook content review centre is all about?

