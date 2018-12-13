Facebook’s new search ads are currently appearing next to e-commerce and automotive-related searches (FB, AMZN)

Facebook recently began testing ads in its primary and Marketplace search results among certain mobile app users in the US and Canada.
This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence "Digital Media Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.
As Amazon increasingly elbows its way into the digital ad environment, the duopoly is moving to ensure there are fewer digital ad dollars available for the e-commerce giant to snatch up.
For its part, Facebook recently began testing ads in its primary and Marketplace (Facebook’s Craigslist competitor) search results among certain mobile app users in the US and Canada, according to a new report by TechCrunch.
Facebook’s new search ads are currently appearing next to e-commerce and automotive-related searches. A small number of automotive, retail, and e-commerce brands are trying out the search ads, but they aren’t advertising against specific keywords. Facebook declined to share screenshots, but the ads include an image, a headline, and a link that directs users to an external website.
The search ads are a boon for advertisers for two key reasons:
Facebook would be well-positioned if it extends search ads to media organizations.Aside from being a place to communicate with friends, Facebook is heavily used among digital news readers — it's the most popular social platform for news in the US, and 43% of adults get news from it, per Pew Research Center.
The company could pitch search ads to publishers and news companies that wish to have certain videos promoted in search results. And extending further into search ads is a likely move for Facebook to shore up against Amazon, which continues to grow its search ad spend as consumers increasingly begin their product searches on the platform.