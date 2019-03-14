On Wednesday, as tech giants across the globe were celebrating 30 years of the World Wide Web (www), Mark Zuckerberg''s social media platforms – Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and Oculus suffered downtime.

The glitch which happened at the same period last night affected some users in Nigeria and other African countries as messenger did not drop and images not send. Some accounts were also logged out during the downtime, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse reports.

In a tweet by Facebook, the social messaging platform said the issue was not related to a DDoS attack.

“We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.”

The downtime which also affected Whatsapp came as the platform celebrates 10 years.

According to Down Detector, a website that offers a real-time overview of status information and outages for all kinds of services, Facebook has experienced three different issues in March alone.

The platforms have been restored.