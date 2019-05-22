In one year, Facebook says it has trained more than 50,000 small and midsize business owners in digital skills in Nigeria.

More than 18,000 women trained through Boost Your Business

It has also invested $400,000 in 15 startups and student teams through Fb Start Accelerator programme

The social media giant, Facebook said it has trained more than 50,000 small and midsize business owners in digital skills in Nigeria in the last one year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, celebrating one year since its open NG_Hub in Lagos, the Mark Zuckerberg's firm said in partnership with CcHub, the hub will continue to connect and bring together developers, start-up's and the wider community to collaborate, learn and exchange ideas.

Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy, West and Central Africa, said, “I’m proud of the incredible impact that NG_Hub has had in its first year, and continues to have on the lives of young Nigerians.

“We remain committed to deepening our engagement, increasing skills development and supporting the next set of innovators, tech entrepreneurs, start-ups, in our collective bid to change the face of technology and grow the economy.”

Commenting on the partnership Bosun Tijani, Founder/CEO of CcHub, added that, “We're glad about the tremendous impact Facebook's investment in NG_HUB has had in such a short period and the ecosystem is already seeing the fruits of this commitment. We're committed to working with Facebook to position NG_HUB as a major platform that drives the smart application of technology innovation for economic prosperity across the region and beyond."

This infographic highlights Facebook's key milestones over the past year:

NG_Hub

NG_Hub

Other highlights: