Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Facebook documents show Mark Zuckerberg presided over a list of competitors and restricted their access to data (FB)

Tech Facebook documents show Mark Zuckerberg presided over a list of competitors and restricted their access to data (FB)

Internal Facebook documents show that Mark Zuckerberg oversaw a list of strategic competitors, and restricted them from accessing Facebook data.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally oversaw a list of competitors and decided whether they could access its platform data or not.
  • That's according to internal Facebook emails and documents published by UK Parliament as part of an investigation into privacy and disinformation.
  • In an email sent in 2012, Zuckerberg gave Chinese chat app WeChat as an example of a competitor that should be restricted because it didn't allow sharing back to Facebook.
  • Zuckerberg also gave the personal nod for Facebook to cut off friend data access to Vine, the short video app owned by major rival Twitter.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg personally oversaw a list of "strategic" competitors to the social network, and decided whether to restrict them from accessing valuable user data.

The revelation comes from a trove of Facebook emails, presentations, and documents published by UK Parliament as part of its ongoing investigation into privacy and disinformation.

The bulk of the emails and documents date from 2012 to 2015 and deal with the way Facebook allowed third-party apps to access friend data through its platform.

One internal document is not dated, but appears to have been written some time before major changes to Facebook's developer platform in 2015. It outlined the upcoming changes to third-party app permissions that would restrict how much data app makers could access.

Read more: Secret Facebook documents have just been published by British parliament

In one section, the document states that companies considered to be "strategic competitors" to Facebook were even more restricted in what they could access. It states that Mark Zuckerberg personally reviewed the list of competitors, and either he or another senior executive had to personally sign off any further access to data these companies might want.

According to the document: "Strategic competitors: We maintain a small list of strategic competitors that Mark personally reviewed. Apps produced by the companies on this list are subject to a number of restrictions outlined below. Any usage beyond that specified is not permited [sic] without Mark level sign-off."

Facebook doesn't list out its strategic competitors, though the obvious names to point to at the time might be apps produced by Google or Twitter as well as smaller apps.

A separate email from Zuckerberg, sent in November 2012, discusses how the company could enforce its developer rules against competitors. Specifically, Zuckerberg appears to be worried about social networks that don't permit sharing back to Facebook, such as Chinese chat app WeChat.

He wrote: "First, in any model, I'm assuming we enforce our policies against competitors much more strongly. The good news about full reciprocity [where apps let users share their activity back to Facebook] is that for bigger social companies we might otherwise be worried about, if they're enabling their users to push all of their social content back into Facebook then we're probably fine with them. However, for folks like WeChat, we need to enforce a lot sooner."

In yet another email, Zuckerberg personally approved Facebook cutting off Twitter-owned video service Vine from accessing certain friend data.

Top 3

1 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Gwyneth Paltrow says Jeff Bezos hasn't answered her emails...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech USB-C was supposed to be a universal connector — but it still has a lot of problems
null
Tech It feels like Apple is being cheap by not including an important accessory with the $1,000 iPhone XS
null
Tech 23 must-read books that Bill Gates recommended in 2018
facebook ceo mark zuckerberg priscilla chan
Tech Internal emails show Mark Zuckerberg saying what's good for the world is not necessarily what's good for Facebook
X
Advertisement