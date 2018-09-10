Every movie in 'The Conjuring' series, including 'The Nun,' ranked by opening weekend box office

news

"The Nun," the fifth movie in "The Conjuring" series and a prequel to "The Conjuring 2," exceeded expectations over the weekend and topped the box office in its debut.

Despite poor reviews (the worst in the franchise), "The Nun" was a hit with audiences, and raked in $53.5 million over the weekend. It continues a financial win streak for the horror genre that includes "Get Out," "It," and "A Quiet Place."

But how does "The Nun" compare to the other "The Conjuring" movies?

We've ranked all five based on their domestic opening weekend box office — based on numbers from Box Office Mojo adjusted for inflation — from director James Wan's original 2013 movie to "The Nun." We've also included the original unadjusted gross, the original worldwide gross, and the Rotten Tomatoes critic score for each movie.

Below is every "The Conjuring" movie ranked by opening weekend box office:

5. "Annabelle: Creation" (2017)

Adjusted opening gross: $36,339,200

Original opening gross: $35,006,404

Worldwide gross: $306,515,884

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

4. "Annabelle" (2014)

Adjusted weekend gross: $41,474,000

Original weekend gross: $37,134,255

Worldwide gross: $257,047,661

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 29%

3. "The Conjuring 2" (2016)

Adjusted opening gross: $42,905,700

Original opening gross: $40,406,314

Worldwide gross: $320,392,818

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

2. "The Conjuring" (2013)

Adjusted opening gross: $49,489,700

Original opening gross: $41,855,326

Worldwide gross: $319,494,638

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

1. "The Nun" (2018)

Opening gross: $53,500,000

Worldwide gross (so far): $131,000,000

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%