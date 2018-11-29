Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Europe is closing in on Amazon, as Germany investigates if the firm is abusing its market position

Tech Europe is closing in on Amazon, as Germany investigates if the firm is abusing its market position

The Federal Cartel Office investigation was prompted by numerous complaints lodged against Amazon by third-party sellers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. play

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

  • Germany's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Amazon is abusing the dominance of its marketplace platform.
  • The probe was prompted by numerous complaints lodged against Amazon by third-party sellers.
  • It will run in tandem with a similar investigation by the EU into Amazon's marketplace.

Germany's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Amazon over the potential abuse of its marketplace platform.

The president of the Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt), Andreas Mundt, said in a statement:

"Amazon is the largest online retailer and operates by far the largest online marketplace in Germany. Many retailers and manufacturers depend on the reach of Amazon's marketplace for their online sales. Amazon functions as a kind of 'gatekeeper' for customers.

"Its double role as the largest retailer and largest marketplace has the potential to hinder other sellers on its platform. Because of the many complaints we have received we will examine whether Amazon is abusing its market position to the detriment of sellers active on its marketplace. We will scrutinize its terms of business and practices towards sellers."

The EU is also currently looking into whether Amazon could be abusing the dominance of its market platform, and this summer the European Commission sent out questionnaires to Amazon third-party sellers to gather information.

The Federal Cartel Office said the two investigations will supplement each other, with the Commission focussing on the possibility that Amazon uses data to disadvantage sellers, and the German watchdog scrutinising "the company's terms of business and practices towards sellers on its German Amazon marketplace."

When contacted by Business Insider, an Amazon spokesman said the company does not comment on ongoing proceedings. "However, we will cooperate fully with the Bundeskartellamt and continue working hard to support small and medium-sized businesses and help them grow," he added.

Top 3

1 Tech Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africabullet
2 Tech Botox is the deadliest toxin on earth. Then we started injecting...bullet
3 Tech Mark Zuckerberg humiliated by international lawmakers for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Amazon's warehouse working conditions were criticized by the RWDSU.
Tech Amazon got a hostile welcome from a New York labor union, which savaged its 'deadly and dehumanizing' working conditions
Here are the winners of the first Google Impact Challenge Africa
Tech Here are the winners of the first Google Impact Challenge in Nigeria
Big Mouth Billy Bass
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Livingstone Mukasa, founder of Four One Financial Services, Uganda’s first micro-pension service and Mayicard platform, won the Best Catapulter Award at the LHoFT bootcamp
Tech How the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology is investing in financial inclusion in Africa
X
Advertisement