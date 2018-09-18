Pulse.ng logo
Elon Musk just announced that SpaceX will livestream its 2023 moon mission in virtual reality, in real time

Musk said he plans to use his future Starlink satellite system to broadcast the mission.

(SpaceX)
  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company's manned mission to the moon planned for 2023 will be livestreamed in real time, in virtual reality.
  • "It’ll feel like you’re there in real-time minus a few seconds for speed of light," Musk said.
  • Musk also anticipates SpaceX's Starlink satellite system to be operational by then, which he said will aid in the broadcast.

If you didn't make the cut as one of the eight artists chosen to ride in SpaceX's 2023 mission around the moon, you might be in luck.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company plans to livestream the mission in real time, in high-definition virtual reality. "It’ll feel like you’re there in real-time minus a few seconds for speed of light," he said.

He added that he anticipates SpaceX's Starlink satellite system to be operational by then, which he said should aid in the broadcast, particularly when the moon is between the Earth and the spaceship.

The tweet about the moon came as Musk faced new problems for another tweet. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation related to Musk's August tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company Tesla private. The comment caused Tesla's stock to soar, and Musk said Tesla would remain public a few days later.

The mission, currently planned for 2023, will take place on Tesla's Big Falcon Rocket. A Japanese entrepreneur and billionaire named Yusaku Maezawa purchased all the available seats for the flight, and he plans to choose six to eight artists to join him on the mission. The rocket won't land on the surface of the moon, but will instead orbit around it.

