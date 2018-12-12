Pulse.ng logo
Ellen DeGeneres is considering quitting her TV show, even though she is the highest-paid talk show host in the world

Ellen DeGeneres is considering leaving her daytime talk show behind, but she is still one of the highest-paid TV hosts of 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ellen DeGeneres play

Ellen DeGeneres

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty)

  • According to The New York Times, Ellen DeGeneres is considering retiring from her daytime talk show she has hosted for over 15 years.
  • The Times said that she has received conflicting advice, and changed her mind several times.
  • DeGeneres was the second highest-paid TV host in the world this year, according to Forbes, and the highest-paid talk show host.
  • Her first standup comedy special in 15 years premieres on Netflix next week.

Ellen DeGeneres has hosted her daytime talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," for over 15 years, and that run could be ending soon.

According to The New York Times, DeGeneres is considering retiring from the show. The Times wrote that she's received "conflicting advice" from her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, and her brother, comedian Vance DeGeneres, and that she has changed her mind "more than once."

DeGeneres is the second highest-paid TV host of 2018, according to Forbes, behind only Judge Judy. That makes her the highest-paid talk show host in the world, daytime or nightly. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Forbes estimated that DeGeneres made $87.5 million.

But even with her wealth and a large fanbase, the Times piece makes it clear that DeGeneres is looking for something different. Netflix will release her first standup comedy special since before her talk show premiered, called "Relatable," on December 18.

"After doing the show for 16 years, it’s second nature," Vance DeGeneres told the Times. "She wanted to break out of, not a rut, but a mold."

"I wanted to show all of me," DeGeneres added. "The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference."

