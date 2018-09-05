Pulse.ng logo
Drake's No. 1 hit 'In My Feelings' has topped Billboard's songs of the summer chart — here's the top 10

Drake's No. 1 hit single "In My Feelings" has racked up another milestone this year by being named Billboard's top song of the summer. The song went viral early this summer on the strength of a video dance challenge that Will Smith ended up participating in.

  • Published:
Drake's No. 1 hit single "In My Feelings" has racked up another milestone by being named Billboard's top-performing song of the summer.

"In My Feelings," the fifth single from Drake's fifth studio album, "Scorpion," also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week for an eighth consecutive week. The song went viral early this summer on the strength of a video dance challenge that Will Smith ended up participating in.

Billboard reported that Drake has become the sixth artist to score two No. 1 singles on the outlet's songs of the summer chart, following up on his No. 1 2016 hit "One Dance." He joins Andy Gibb, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, and Katy Perry on the list of artists with two career top songs of the summer.

Billboard's songs of the summer chart tracked the cumulative performance of the season's top 20 singles on its weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart, dating from June 9 through September 8.

Drake's two previous No. 1 singles, "God's Plan" and "Nice For What," also placed in the top ten on Billboard's end-of-summer chart, a list which includes other artists like Cardi B, Post Malone, and Ariana Grande.

Check out Billboard's top 10 songs of the summer below, and find the full list here:

10. Post Malone — "Better Now"

9. Drake — "God's Plan"

8. Ariana Grande — "No Tears Left To Cry"

7. Ella Mai — "Boo'd Up"

6. Post Malone — "Psycho" (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

5. Juice WRLD — "Lucid Dreams"

4. Drake — "Nice For What"

3. Maroon 5 — "Girls Like You" (feat. Cardi B)

2. Cardi B — "I Like It" (feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

1. Drake — "In My Feelings"

