Don't buy any of the new iPhones announced this week until you've downloaded iOS 12 to your current iPhone (AAPL)

If you're considering any of the fancy new iPhones from Apple, but you already own an iPhone, you should wait until iOS 12 becomes available before making a final decision.

iPhone XS and XS Max play

iPhone XS and XS Max

(Getty)

  • If you're considering buying any of the fancy new iPhones that Apple announced on Wednesday, and you're already an iPhone user, wait until iOS 12 releases before making a purchase decision.
  • Apple will release iOS 12 on Monday, September 17.
  • iOS 12 brings a ton of changes to the iPhone, including faster performance on older devices. After you've tried it, you may not feel like upgrading.

Apple just announced three new iPhones this week: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS and XS Max will be available to preorder starting Friday, September 14, before going on sale a week later on September 21. The iPhone XR won't be available until October 26, with preorders opening up one week prior.

Still, if you're considering any of the fancy new iPhones from Apple, but you already own an iPhone, you should wait until iOS 12 becomes available before making a final decision.

iOS 12 brings a ton of improvements to the iPhone, but the biggest changes will come in the form of speed and performance — even on older devices. Apps will launch up to 40% faster on the iPhone 6S, for instance, and you'll even be able to open the camera up to 70% faster. Those app developers and early adopters already running the iOS 12 beta have reported great improvements on older devices.

Holding onto your device is a good thing, generally speaking. Of course, owning the new shiny gadget is always fun and exciting, but getting more mileage from your current iOS device means you're saving yourself money, and you're also helping the environment. As Apple's Lisa Jackson said at Wednesday's event: "Because [iPhones] last longer, you can keep using them. And keeping using them is the best thing for the planet."

So, perhaps don't rush into the new iPhones right away. Try iOS 12 first, and see if you feel the same way afterward.

