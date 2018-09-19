Disney is reportedly developing Marvel TV shows for its upcoming streaming service starring Loki, Scarlett Witch, and more

news

According to Variety, Disney is developing TV shows for its upcoming streaming service spinning off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The limited series, at six to eight episodes each, would star Loki, Scarlett Witch, and characters that haven't been introduced yet, and recruit original actors like Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen to reprise their roles.

The shows reportedly have a hefty price tag that rivals a studio production, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will have a hands-on role.

Loki died in "Avengers: Infinity War," so the series would either be a prequel or signal that Loki isn't actually dead. And there's a chance that a Scarlett Witch series could explore her relationship to the X-Men now that Disney will own Fox.

Disney is expected to launch its streaming service in 2019, and is assembling the Avengers to give it an edge in the streaming wars against Netflix.

According to Variety, which cited anonymous sources close to the production, Disney is developing big-budget TV shows spinning off of the MCU for its upcoming streaming service, that would star Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch, and characters that haven't even been introduced to the MCU yet.

Variety reported that the shows would be limited series, at 6 to 8 episodes each, and that the original actors, like Hiddleston and Olsen, would reprise their roles. The shows would also have a hefty price tag that Variety described as "rivaling those of major studio productions."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who has been instrumental in the MCU's success, is also expected to have a "hands-on role in their development."

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Loki and Scarlett Witch reportedly being the frontrunners for their own series is intriguing for a number of reasons, most notably that Loki died in "Avengers: Infinity War." There's the possibility that a Loki series would be a prequel, or even take place in between "Thor" movies — but there's also a popular fan theory that suggests that Loki didn't actually die in "Infinity War," and instead faked his death as he did in "Thor: The Dark World."

Expanding on Scarlett Witch's storyline suggests that Disney is considering the possibilities of its merger with Fox. Disney will now own Fox's Marvel superhero properties like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, meaning those characters can be included in the MCU if Disney chooses to do so. In the comic books, Scarlett Witch is the daughter of X-Men villain Magneto, so there's a good chance that a Scarlett Witch series could introduce and explore that history.

Marvel has already made the jump to the small screen with its Netflix series like "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Punisher," and "The Defenders." It's unclear how Disney's streaming service will affect these shows, and they are only loosely connected to the MCU — what Variety reports is an entirely different, far-more ambitious beast.