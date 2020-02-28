Google Nigeria and Flutterwave collaborate on ‘Digital Business Compass’ to train 5,000 SMEs across the country.

The platform will allow SMEs to learn skills and master tools that will help them better utilise the web to grow their businesses.

The first training sessions will run from March 3rd to 5th, 2020, in Lagos. Details on how to apply below.

Google Nigeria has announced partnership with digital payments company Flutterwave to kick off a series of business clinics aimed at helping 5000 merchants across Nigeria acquire the skills and tools needed to leverage the Web for growth.

Called the ‘Digital Business Compass’, the first training sessions will be run from March 3rd to 5th, 2020, in Lagos, and will focus on equipping businesses with the tools, technologies and insights needed for them to grow in the digital age.

Google Nigeria and Flutterwave Digital Business Compass

The sessions will include case studies and live sessions to give attending businesses hands-on experience of how Google and Flutterwave’s products can be leveraged, and will be followed by consultations with Digital Business Managers and support teams who will give attendees personalised advice on how they can use Google and Flutterwave’s tools and solutions to grow their businesses.

“According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), which account for more than 84 percent of jobs in the country,” says Tolulope Akinyele, Google Partners Lead, West Africa. “Many of them lack the skills and tools to take advantage of the Web to grow their businesses, however. Working with Flutterwave, our goal for holding these clinics is to provide a platform for SMEs to learn skills and master tools that will help them better utilise the Web to grow their businesses.”

Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO

“We have always been passionate about inspiring a new wave of prosperity across Africa. In partnership with Google, we are looking forward to empowering SMEs across Africa to scale and drive up revenue,” says co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola.

“Helping these businesses grow is a net positive for all parties including Google,” Akinyele adds. “Beyond contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy, when these businesses better learn about online tools, they join a community of businesses and users that are leveraging Google’s tools to further drive their growth.”

To participate, you can register your SME here:

March 4 session at http://bit.ly/2STeLXX

March 5 session: http://bit.ly/2HRlrzC