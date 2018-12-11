Pulse.ng logo
Democrats erupt into laughter after Google CEO has to explain to Rep. Steve King that the 'iPhone is made by a different company' (GOOGL)

Sundar Pichai was asked by Steve King why his 7-year-old granddaughter saw a photo of him with bad language while playing a game on her iPhone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
King play

King

(Fox News/YouTube)

  • At the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was asked by Rep. Steve King (IA) why his seven-year-old granddaughter saw a photo of him with inappropriate language while playing a game on her iPhone.
  • To which the Pichai answered, "Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company.”
  • The Democratic staff table erupted in laughter at Pichai's reply, according to Business Insider's Joe Perticone who attended Tuesday's hearing.
  • Rep. Ted Lieu (CA) told the Iowa congressman later in the hearing that if he wanted "positive search results, do positive things."

At the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was asked some difficult questions. None was more difficult than Iowa Congressman Steve King's, however, whose question was literally impossible to answer.

King said that his seven-year-old granddaughter was playing a game on her phone before an election — most likely King's November 2018 re-election bid — and was shown a picture of the congressman that included some not-so-flattering language.

"I’m going to say into the record what kind of language was used around that picture of her grandfather," he said.

Then, holding up his Apple device, King asked Pichai, "How does that show up on a seven year-olds-iPhone who’s playing a kids game.”

To which the Google CEO answered, "Congressman, iPhone is made by a different company.”

King backtracked and said, "It might have been an Android. It’s just… it was a hand-me-down of some kind.”

Later in the hearing, Rep. Ted Lieu (CA) told the Iowa congressman that if he wanted "positive search results, do positive things." King has repeatedly found himself in hot water over his insensitive racial comments.

Read more: Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu tears intro Republican colleagues during Google hearing: 'If you want positive search results do positive things'

King wasn't alone in holding up his iPhone when addressing Google's CEO on Tuesday.

Rep. Ted Poe (TX) showed off his Apple device when asking Pichai whether Google tracked users’ phones for location data. Rep. Tom Marino (PA) held his up as well when telling Pichai of the major responsibility he had because "there’s a lot of people who believe anything that’s put out, by anyone."

