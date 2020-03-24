According to him, there are various test kits that get individuals the results of whether or not they have the virus in just 20 seconds, noting that “it is a 96% accuracy rate too.”

Although Mr Appiah Mensah has faced various backlash from customers following the Menzgold saga, he has noted that the coronavirus menace is a national problem thus taking to his Instagram page to share some tips about how best he believes other countries in the world, especially, how Ghana can deal with the virus to get the needed healing.

He said, “The procurement of the AI system developed by a Chinese tech Baidu, which uses cameras equipped computer vision and infrared sensors to do temperature predictions of masses in public places that are indispensable like, Government Ministries and Agencies, transport terminals, Courts market places and so. The AI system is capable of screening up to 200 people per minute and detects their temperature within a range of 0.5 degrees Celsius.”

Adding that “This artificial intelligence flags anyone with a temperature above 37.3 degrees Celsius.”

Read below his full statement: