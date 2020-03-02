Coronavirus in Africa will not distract us, Let's ‘March’ on.

These are tech trending news across Sub-Saharan Africa you need to know this week, March 2 - 6, 2020:

Coronavirus: Nigeria will fight two things - the virus itself and fake news

The Nigerian government said it has partnered with Facebook to check the spread of fake news and disinformation in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information, says it’s obvious that the purveyors of fake news will scale up their act to create panic and spread disinformation, following the confirmation of the disease in Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria releases financial statements for 2019 full year

MTN Nigeria recorded outstanding performance in its 2019 financial statement, posting growth in mobile subscribers, data subscriptions, and services revenue.

The company's profit before tax grew by 31.1% to N290.1 billion.

MTN Nigeria 2019 report (MTN)

Farmcrowdy to launch retail meat hub in June following acquisition of Best Foods L&P

Farmcrowdy has acquired Best Foods (L&P) to offer a wider livestock production and processing solution to the meat market.

The acquisition will see Farmcrowdy owning majority stakes in Best Foods L&P Limited including its assets, team, and customers' contracts to supply meat across Nigeria.

The company said it will begin retail meat hub in June 2020.

Nigerian startups, Guava, Wellvis, and Proximate AGRO, join Vatebra Tech Hub for the 6-month incubation program

Guava, Wellvis, and Proximate AGRO have been selected for a 6-month incubation at the Bank of Industry-backed Vatebra Tech Hub.

At the end of the 6-month program, the startups will meet investors, officials from the Bank of Industry, and others to pitch their products at a Demo Day.

Full details of the startups here

Experts discuss the future of Blockchain and AI at TechCabal’s Townhall meeting

Experts from the tech space discussed the future of Blockchain and AI at the TechCabal’s Townhall meeting. The forum also gave budding entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their ideas, products, and network with bigwigs in the AI and Blockchain space.

UK calls for proposals for its second round of Business Innovation Challenge in Kenya

The UK launched the second round of a business innovation challenge fund that will see an additional 5 promising businesses receive grant funding and technical assistance of up to KES 13,000,000 (£100,000) each.

The funding made available through the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund will focus on three thematic areas: agriculture and manufacturing; the informal sector; and people in marginalised groups and areas.

The first call for proposals was launched in April 2019 and saw 5 successful businesses receive awards, namely: TakaTaka Solutions; Ten Senses Africa; Lynk Jobs Limited; Savanna Circuit Technologies Limited; and Build Her.

Google Nigeria and Flutterwave powered ‘Digital Business Compass’

Google Nigeria has partnered with Flutterwave to help 5000 merchants across Nigeria acquire the skills and tools needed to leverage the Web for growth.

Called the ‘Digital Business Compass’, the first training sessions will be run from March 3rd to 5th, 2020, in Lagos. It will focus on equipping businesses with the tools, technologies, and insights needed for them to grow in the digital age. More here.

Netflix opens social media handles in Nigeria

Netflix has finally opened its social media handles for Nigerian consumers.

Lagos to slam N10 million licensing fee on Uber, Bolt

The Lagos state government is proposing a N10 million (almost $28,000) licensing fees on Uber, Bolt and other ride-hailing services in the state.

According to TechNext, the proposed regulatory fees also include "N5 million annual renewal fee, a 10% cut from the driver's trip." This proposal excludes other documentation such as the contending Hackney Permits and Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) card.

Last month, Uber and Bolt told Business Insider SSA in separate emails that they are still discussing with the government on regulation.