Congressman shuts down far-right protester during Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's testimony by speaking like an auctioneer

Missouri congressman Billy Long, who was an auctioneer in Missouri for more than 30 years, began speaking like an auctioneer to drown out a far-right protester until she was escorted out of the room.

  • Published:
Rep. Billy Long play

Rep. Billy Long

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

  • During a House hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a protester interrupted and began yelling from the back of the crowd.
  • Missouri congressman Billy Long, who was an auctioneer in Missouri for more than 30 years, began speaking like an auctioneer to drown her out as she was escorted out of the room.
  • The protester was identified as Laura Loomer, a far-right figure who was banned from Uber and Lyft for racist, anti-Muslim tweets, and who was un-verified from Twitter last year.

After a protester interrupted the House hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Missouri representative Billy Long began speaking like an auctioneer to drown out her voice — which is something Long is familiar with, considering he was an auctioneer for more than 30 years in Missouri.

The event occurred during Dorsey's second committee hearing of the day, when a woman in the back of the crowd stood up and began yelling accusations that the Twitter CEO was trying to sway the election. Dorsey was present at the hearing to discuss recent accusations that Twitter had silenced conservative voices on the social media platform, an allegation the social media company has repeatedly denied.

A few seconds into the protester's shouts, representative Long's auctioneer voice made it difficult to hear what she was saying, and he continued until she was escorted out of the room. Upon her exit, laughter could be heard coming from the audience.

The protester was later identified as Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and conservative who was banned from Uber and Lyft for racist, anti-Muslim tweets, and un-verified on Twitter last year.

