African tech pioneers - Jason Njoku, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Funke Opeke, Rebecca Enonchong, and others feature in CcHUB and iHUB’s “NYOTA”

'NYOTA' is an intersection between art and tech in Africa to recognise tech leaders and celebrate their works.

To celebrate technology and innovation champions, Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) has unveiled an African augmented reality art experience “Nyota”.

The AR exhibition was launched officially on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Bosun Tijani, CEO at CcHUB, stated: “Technology is Africa’s fourth industrial revolution; it is powering and impacting the lives of millions.

“Those included have come up from the trenches; they have paved the way for others in a sector still in its relative infancy, albeit one that is making a massive impact on how Africa operates. Nyota is a marker celebrating all that Africa’s technology sector has achieved to date, whilst recognising how much more there is to do. Thank you to all of those who are part of the exhibition - we are happy to share your story and your success with the world via Nyota, an intersection between art and tech in Africa”.

Why Nyota was created?

Nyota is a recognition of these tech leaders, celebrate their work through incredible augmented reality exhibition. There are a number of personalities from across the continent who have been integral to promoting the tech agenda in Africa.

The pieces, curated by CcHUB and designed by Mayowa Alabi (Shutabug), are created using digital illustration which comes to life when viewed through an augmented reality app called ‘Artivive’.

The app is placed over the piece to enhance it and create new dimensions of the art, whereby viewers will also download information about the subject’s journey in the tech world.

The exhibition features 24 of Africa’s tech game-changers

The exhibition features 24 of Africa’s tech trailblazers who have paved the way for African tech. These tech leaders include: Erik Hersman (BRCK), Rebecca Wanjiku (Fireside Communications), Ory Okolloh (Omidyar Networks), Juliana Rotich, Bitange Ndemo (UoN), Dorcas Muthoni (Openworld Ltd.), Gustav Praekelt (Praekelt Group), Strive Masiyiwa (Econet Wireless), Rebecca Enonchong (AppsTech), and Nadu Denloye (Telnet Nigeria Ltd.).

Others are Tomi Davies (TVCLabs), Funke Opeke (Main One Cable), Iyin Aboyeji (An African Future), Mitchell Elegbe (Interswitch), Jason Njoku (CEO of iROKO), Sim Shagaya (Konga), Barbara Birungi (HiveColab), Omar Cisse (InTouch), Emeka Afigbo (Facebook), David Kobia (Lab1886), Estelle Akofio Sowah (CSquared), Ehi Binite (ClearSpace Labs Ltd.), Lucy Quist (Morgan Stanley London), and Herman Chinery-Hesse (theSofttribe).

According to CcHUB, they were selected for having contributed immense value to the growth of the innovation and technology ecosystem on the African continent.

The exhibition will travel to CcHUB Lagos and Design Lab Kigali in 2020.