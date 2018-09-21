Cary Joji Fukunaga says he won't return to direct Netflix's 'Maniac' if there's a season 2

news

"Maniac" director Cary Joji Fukunaga made it clear while speaking to Business Insider that if Netflix does a second season of the show, he will not be a part of it.

This is similar to his work on HBO's "True Detective," in which he directed all the episodes of the first season and then walked away.

The latest project from the in-demand director launched on the streaming giant on Friday. Very loosely based on the Norwegian TV show of the same name, Jonah Hill and Emma Stone play two strangers who meet at a facility that's doing a pharmaceutical trial. This leads the two on fantastical hallucinations to erase the bad that's inside them.

It's still unclear if Netflix even has plans to do a second season, but Fukunaga is already making it clear that this for him is one-and-done.

"For me, I like to do one and move onto something else," Fukunaga told Business Insider. "I'd be very happy if another season were to happen, but I think they were just thinking about this as a limited season and if there's an appetite for another one then I think [show creator] Patrick [Somerville] would be happy to take it up and do it again. But not with me."

This is not the first time Fukunaga has dazzled us with a visually stunning limited series and then walked away. He did the same thing on the hit HBO show, "True Detective."

But you can't fault the director for taking this stance. He's one of the most sought-after filmmakers working today. That was made evident on Thursday when it was announced that Fukunaga would be taking over the reins of James Bond 25.

It makes sense for him to continue to keep his options open.